KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

Media Roundtable: The Supreme Court's gerrymandering case & the Democratic Party's failure to respond to this moment

Published July 8, 2022 at 7:11 AM PDT
map-gerrymandered.jpg

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing the Supreme Court’s decision to hear oral arguments regarding a North Carolina gerrymandering case that could take power away from state courts and allow Republican legislators to control elections.

We'll also discuss the Democratic Party's failure to respond to authoritarianism, gerrymandering, the stolen Supreme Court seat, and the Roe decision.

Guest:

David Daley, independent journalist and author of Ratf**ked: Why Your Vote Doesn't Count and Unrigged: How Americans Battled Back To Save Democracy

Web Resources:

DemocracySOS, David Daley: The good, the bad and the ugly of redistricting reform

The Forum, David Daley: Democratic Strategies that Don’t Court Disaster

The Guardian: Republicans have hijacked the US supreme court. It’s time to expand it

Salon: Our Fourth of July nightmare: A republic in the tightening grip of minority rule

Tags

Your Call gerrymanderingabortionThe Supreme Court
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
