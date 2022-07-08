Media Roundtable: Opioid distributors win major case in West Virginia as cities across the country continue to sue

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we're discussing a recent West Virginia ruling in favor of three major US drug distributors in a landmark opioid lawsuit. The city of Huntington and Cabell County will not receive the $2.5 billion they sought from McKesson, Cardinal Health, and Amerisource Berge to help deal with the crisis.

Those companies shipped 81 million pain pills to Cabell County from 2006 to 2014, according to federal data made public during the trial. West Virginia is ground zero of the opioid crisis.

How will this ruling affect the legal strategies of other lawsuits in cities across the country?

Eric Eyre, Pulitzer Prize winning investigative journalist and author of the award winning book, Death In Mud Lick: A Coal Country Fight Against the Drug Companies That Delivered the Opioid Epidemic

