Your Call

Media Roundtable: Opioid distributors win major case in West Virginia as cities across the country continue to sue

Published July 8, 2022 at 7:23 AM PDT
Tablets of opioid painkiller Oxycodon delivered on medical prescription taken on September 18, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Tablets of opioid painkiller Oxycodon delivered on medical prescription taken on September 18, 2019 in Washington, DC.

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we're discussing a recent West Virginia ruling in favor of three major US drug distributors in a landmark opioid lawsuit. The city of Huntington and Cabell County will not receive the $2.5 billion they sought from McKesson, Cardinal Health, and Amerisource Berge to help deal with the crisis.

Those companies shipped 81 million pain pills to Cabell County from 2006 to 2014, according to federal data made public during the trial. West Virginia is ground zero of the opioid crisis.

How will this ruling affect the legal strategies of other lawsuits in cities across the country?

Guest:

Eric Eyre, Pulitzer Prize winning investigative journalist and author of the award winning book, Death In Mud Lick: A Coal Country Fight Against the Drug Companies That Delivered the Opioid Epidemic

Web Resources:

Mountain State Spotlight: Drug distributors win landmark opioid case brought by West Virginia local governments

The NY Times: Behind the Scenes, McKinsey Guided Companies at the Center of the Opioid Crisis

The Washington Post: Follow The Post’s investigation of the opioid epidemic

