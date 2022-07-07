How abortion bans are impacting doctors, their medical training, and patient care

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll speak with doctors about the unprecedented landscape they face now that Roe has been overturned. In a New York Times op-ed, Dr. David Hackney writes: The Supreme Court ruling is a tragedy for our patients, many of whom will suffer and some of whom could very well die. He works in Ohio where there are no exceptions for rape, incest or fetal anomalies, including lethal conditions.

Guests:

Doctor Ashley Brant , staff physician in the OB/GYN and Women's Health Institute at Cleveland Clinic in Northwestern Ohio, and a fellow with Physicians for Reproductive Health .

Erika Werner , chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Tufts Medical Center, and the Louis E. Phaneuf teaching and research professor of gynecology at Tufts University School of Medicine.

Web Resources:

Politico: Abortion doctors’ post-Roe dilemma: Move, stay or straddle state lines

Axios: Abortion restrictions could worsen Arizona's OB-GYN shortage

Washington Post: The fall of Roe scrambles abortion training for university hospitals

WBUR: I'm a high-risk OB-GYN: Abortion helps me save lives

TIME: Abortion Restrictions May Be Making It Harder for Patients to Get a Cancer and Arthritis Drug

