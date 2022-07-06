Network of powerful conservatives work together to dismantle rights and freedoms for over three decades

On this edition of Your Call, media analyst Anne Nelson will discuss her book, Shadow Network: Media, Money, and the Secret Hub of the Radical Right. She writes about the Council for National Policy, a powerful group of Republican operatives, evangelicals, oil barons, and gun lobbyists who formed during the Reagan administration. Their goal was to attack civil liberties and the social safety net.

Nelson traces how the collapse of local journalism laid the foundation for the Policy's information war. She also reveals how they eventually collaborated with the Koch network to transform our current political landscape.

What will it take to fight this powerful machine?

Guest:

Anne Nelson, associate professor of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University, and author of Shadow Network: Media Money and the Secret Hub of the Radical Right

