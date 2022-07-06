© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

How a network of powerful conservatives have dismantled civil liberties & the social safety net

Published July 6, 2022 at 7:00 AM PDT
814rYlIcWzL.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, media analyst Anne Nelson discusses her book, Shadow Network: Media, Money, and the Secret Hub of the Radical Right. She writes about the Council for National Policy, a powerful group of Republican operatives, evangelicals, oil barons, and gun lobbyists who formed during the Reagan administration. Their goal was to attack civil liberties and the social safety net.

Nelson traces how the collapse of local journalism laid the foundation for the Policy's information war. She also reveals how they eventually collaborated with the Koch network to transform our current political landscape.

What will it take to fight this powerful machine?

Guest:

Anne Nelson, research scholar at Columbia University, and author of Shadow Network: Media Money and the Secret Hub of the Radical Right

Web Resources:

The New Republic: 10 People You’ve Never Heard of Who Are Destroying Democracy

The Daily Beast: Mark Meadows’ Shadow Job? Keep the Evangelicals on Board the Trump Train

NPR: 'Shadow Network' Offers A Lesson On The American Right's Mastery Of Politics

Washington Post: God, Trump and the Closed-Door World of a Major Conservative Group

Tags

Your Call RepublicanKoch BrothersconservativeYour Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio. Follow @bee_soll for Bay Area news!
See stories by Bee Soll