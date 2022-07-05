Abortion providers face closures, legal chaos & increased demand

On this edition of Your Call, we'll check in with clinic workers and reproductive justice advocates to find out how they are dealing with the fallout of the recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Abortion is now banned in at least six states, according to The 19th: Texas, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, and Alabama. There are no exceptions for rape or incest. If providers break the law in many of those states, they could go to prison. Additional bans are expected in the coming weeks. The courts will decide the outcome in nine states, including Montana, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

Clinic workers are fielding hundreds of calls from patients desperate for appointments, with no choice but to direct them to states where abortion remains legal. Abortion is protected in five states and is being expanded in seven states, including Hawaii, Oregon, and California, according to the New York Times.

Guests:

Robin Marty, operations director for the West Alabama Women's Center, freelance reporter, and author of Handbook for a Post-Roe America

Andrea Gallegos, executive director of Alamo Women's Reproductive Services in San Antonio, Texas

Kim Robinson, independent liaison on reproductive issues, including the health of Black women, at Black Women for Wellness

