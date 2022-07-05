© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

Abortion providers face an uncertain future in post-Roe America

Published July 5, 2022 at 7:00 AM PDT
Reproductive Health Services, shown here in 2014, is a Montgomery, Ala., clinic that performs abortions.
Reproductive Health Services, shown here in 2014, is a Montgomery, Ala., clinic that performs abortions.

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll continue to discuss the fallout of Friday’s Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending federal constitutional protections for abortion rights. 26 states in total are certain or likely to ban the procedure, according to the Guttmacher institute.

We check in with clinic workers in Texas and Alabama, and a Black women’s advocacy organization in California to see how they’re preparing for the influx of new patients from out of state.

Guests:

Robin Marty, operations director for the West Alabama Women's Center, freelance reporter, and author of Handbook for a Post-Roe America

Andrea Gallegos, executive director of Alamo Women's Reproductive Services

Kim Robinson, independent liaison on reproductive issues, including the health of Black women, at Black Women for Wellness

Web Resources:

ABC: After abortion ruling, clinic staff grapple with trauma

The New Yorker: Roe’s Final Hours in One of America’s Largest Abortion Clinics

The Texas Tribune: A Texas abortion clinic survived decades of restrictions. The Supreme Court may finally put it out of business.

Vox: How Dobbs is affecting abortion care, one week on

NPR: After a reprieve, a Louisiana clinic resumes abortions for anxious patients

Your Call
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio. Follow @bee_soll for Bay Area news!
See stories by Bee Soll