Your Call

Media Roundtable: How media shape public discourse around abortion rights

Published July 1, 2022 at 8:30 AM PDT
abortion-rally-02-ap-jef-190517_hpMain_2_16x9_992.jpg
Jose Luis Magana/AP
/

On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we're discussing coverage of the Supreme Court ruling ending the right to an abortion.

Bans are now in place in seven states; 17 additional states are likely to ban abortion in the coming weeks, according to ABC News. After a major public outcry, President Biden is calling on Democrats to suspend the filibuster to codify Roe.

How are the media covering the urgency of this moment, what's at stake, the Christian right, and violence against abortion providers?

Guests:

Becca Andrews, gender and healthcare reporter at Mother Jones, and author of the forthcoming book, No Choice: The Destruction of Roe v. Wade and the Fight to Protect a Fundamental American Right

Meaghan Winter, magazine writer who has covered abortion for many outlets, and author of All Politics is Local: Why Progressives Must Fight for the States

Web Resources:

The New Yorker: Roe’s Final Hours in One of America’s Largest Abortion Clinics

The Washington Post: Antiabortion lawmakers want to block patients from crossing state lines

Mother Jones: I’m an Abortion Provider in Texas and I’m Now Forced to Consider: Is This “Life-Threatening Enough”?

Dissent Magazine: Where Was Everyone? The Fatal Siloing of Abortion Advocacy

NPR: One man's outsized role in shaping the Supreme Court and overturning Roe

ABC: Violence against abortion clinics rose in 2021, report says

Your Call anti-abortion extremistsabortionroe v. wade
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
