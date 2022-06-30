Supreme Court ruling limits the power of EPA to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss the Supreme Court’s latest ruling that curtails the EPA’s power in forcing power plants to cut down their carbon pollution. Those plants make up a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions in the US, according to the EPA. How will this ruling impact President Biden’s climate agenda, including plans to decarbonize the energy grid by 2035?

Guests:

Jack Lienke , regulatory policy director of the Institute for Policy Integrity, and adjunct professor at New York University School of Law

Kassie Siegel, director at Climate Law Institute and senior counsel at the Center for Biological Diversity

Richard Lazarus , professor of environmental law, natural resources law, and supreme court advocacy at Harvard University

Web Resources:

