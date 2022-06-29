How the Supreme Court's gun ruling will impact state laws

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss the Supreme Court gun ruling and its implications for gun safety laws in a number of states, including California. Last week, in a 6-3 vote, the court's conservative majority struck down a century old New York law that limited licenses to carry a gun in public.

The ruling has profound implications for the safety and conduct of up to 83 million people in New York and seven other states plus Washington DC with similar “proper cause” laws. They include heavily populated states, such as California and New Jersey, which account for roughly three out of every four Americans, according to the Guardian.

Guests:

Jess Bravin , Supreme Court correspondent with The Wall Street Journal

Chip Brownlee , reporter at The Trace

