One planet: Whistleblowers say EPA downplays risks of new chemicals

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we speak with Kyla Bennett, a lawyer who represents five EPA scientists turned whistleblowers. They allege that managers and career staff in the EPA's Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention tampered with the assessments of dozens of chemicals to make them appear safer.

They say they were pressured to minimize or remove evidence of potential adverse effects of the chemicals, including birth defects and cancer.

Guest:

Dr. Kyla Bennett, director of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER)

Web Resources:

Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility

The Intercept: WHISTLEBLOWERS EXPOSE CORRUPTION IN EPA CHEMICAL SAFETY OFFICE

The Intercept: CHEMOURS CLAIMS TOXIC PFAS CHEMICAL GENX PROTECTS THE CLIMATE

USA Today: EPA finds no safe level for two toxic 'forever chemicals,' found in many U.S. water systems

