Media Roundtable: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing today's Supreme Court ruling eliminating the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to an abortion.

Missouri’s attorney general Eric Schmitt signed the country’s first full abortion ban with no exceptions for rape or incest. Another 25 states are expected to follow suit, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

In their joint dissent, Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan wrote, "Today’s decision strips women of agency over what even the majority agrees is a contested and contestable moral issue. It forces her to carry out the State’s will… it takes away her liberty. With sorrow—for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection—we dissent."

Justice Thomas, in a separate opinion, says the Supreme Court should now "reconsider" its decisions that found a right to contraception, same sex relationships, and same-sex marriage — and "correct the error" it made in those cases.

Guest:

Jodi Jacobson, longtime writer, reporter, and editor focusing on reproductive justice

Web Resources:

The Washington Post: Abortion will soon be banned in 13 states. Here’s which could be next.

The Guttmacher Institute: 13 States Have Abortion Trigger Bans—Here's What Happens When Roe Is Overturned