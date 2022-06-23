© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

Supreme Court expands the right to carry concealed weapons, limits Miranda rights & rejects death row precedent

Published June 23, 2022 at 4:00 AM PDT
The Supreme Court
The Supreme Court

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss Supreme Court decisions. The court has struck down a New York law that limits the right to carry concealed handguns. The court has effectively rendered gun restrictions presumptively unconstitutional. This is a revolution in 2nd Amendment law, according to Slate reporter Mark Joseph Stern.

The court also ruled that suspects cannot sue for a violation of their civil rights when police fail to provide them with Miranda warnings. Justice Kagan, dissenting, says the majority's diminishment of Miranda will ensure that people who are "wrongly convicted and spend years in prison" will have no remedy for "all the harm" they suffered.

On Tuesday, the court ruled that taxpayer money can now be used to pay for religious education, further weakening the separation of church and state. The National Education Association says the radical ruling further erodes public education.

The high court also issued decisions affecting health insurance payments, disability payments for veterans, and people in prison challenging convictions and sentences in federal court.

Guests:

Mary Kusler, senior director of the National Education Association's Center for Advocacy and Political Action

Hassan Kanu, reporter for Reuters, covering race, justice and equality under the law

Resources:

The Guardian: Supreme court expands Americans’ right to carry concealed weapon in major win for gun lobby

CNN: Supreme Court limits ability to enforce Miranda rights

Reuters: U.S. Supreme Court rejects its own precedent in death row decision

TIME: The Supreme Court Ruled Taxpayer Dollars Can Go Toward Religious Schools. LGBTQ Advocates Are Worried

Vox: The Supreme Court tears a new hole in the wall separating church and state

Slate: The Supreme Court Just Forced Maine to Fund Religious Education. It Won’t Stop There.

Reuters: U.S. Supreme Court insulates federal agents from accountability

Slate: The “Newly Constituted Court” Keeps Obliterating Civil Rights, Sotomayor Warns

Stanford Law Blog: Stanford Law Experts on the Supreme Court’s Medicaid Decision and What it Means for the Future of Personal Injury Litigation

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio. Follow @bee_soll for Bay Area news!
