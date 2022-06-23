© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
New SCOTUS decisions signal a definitive shift to the hard right for the Court

Published June 23, 2022 at 4:00 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss Supreme Court decisions. The court has ruled that taxpayer money can now be used to pay for religious education, further weakening the separation of church and state. The National Education Association says the radical ruling further erodes public education. We'll also discuss cases affecting health insurance payments, disability payments for veterans, and prisoners challenging state-court convictions and sentences in federal court. We expect major decisions on abortion and guns soon.

Guest:

Hassan Kanu, reporter for Reuters, covering race, justice and equality under the law

Web Resources:

TIME: The Supreme Court Ruled Taxpayer Dollars Can Go Toward Religious Schools. LGBTQ Advocates Are Worried

Vox: The Supreme Court tears a new hole in the wall separating church and state

Slate: The Supreme Court Just Forced Maine to Fund Religious Education. It Won’t Stop There.

Vox: The Supreme Court gives lawsuit immunity to Border Patrol agents who violate the Constitution

Slate: The “Newly Constituted Court” Keeps Obliterating Civil Rights, Sotomayor Warns

Stanford Law Blog: Stanford Law Experts on the Supreme Court’s Medicaid Decision and What it Means for the Future of Personal Injury Litigation

Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio. Follow @bee_soll for Bay Area news!
