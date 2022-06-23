New SCOTUS decisions signal a definitive shift to the hard right for the Court

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss Supreme Court decisions. The court has ruled that taxpayer money can now be used to pay for religious education, further weakening the separation of church and state. The National Education Association says the radical ruling further erodes public education. We'll also discuss cases affecting health insurance payments, disability payments for veterans, and prisoners challenging state-court convictions and sentences in federal court. We expect major decisions on abortion and guns soon.

Guest:

Hassan Kanu, reporter for Reuters, covering race, justice and equality under the law

