© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

January 6 committee details how Trump & allies pressured election officials to falsify 2020 results

Published June 22, 2022 at 7:00 AM PDT
jan_6_Shaye-Moss-1800x1200-c-default.jpg
JACQUELYN MARTIN/AP
/
JACQUELYN MARTIN/AP
Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, a former Georgia election worker, is comforted by her mother Ruby Freeman as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in on June 21, 2022.

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss yesterday's fourth day of January 6th committee hearings, which focused on how the Trump administration pressured local election officials to overturn the 2020 election results.

We heard from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whom Trump pressured to "find" enough votes to change the results, as well as Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, two former Georgia poll workers targeted by Rudy Giuliani with false claims of voter fraud. Both Freeman and Moss have faced violent and racist harassments as a result of the campaign against them.

Nearly 1 in 3 local election officials know of election workers who have left their job at least in part for fear of their safety, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

Guests:

Jonah Minkoff-Zern, co-director of the democracy campaign at Public Citizen

Daniel Weiner, director of the elections and government program at the Brennan Center for Justice

Web Resources:

Associated Press: ‘Nowhere I feel safe’: Election officials recount threats

Vox: “Do you know how it feels to have the president of the United States target you?”

Reuters: Exclusive-Two election workers break silence after enduring Trump backers' threats

Vice: ‘I Will Not Break My Oath’: How an Arizona GOP Leader Helped Block Trump’s Coup

Axios: Meadows wanted to send gifts to Georgia election officials, Jan. 6 panel says

Tags

Your Call Your CallElectionsJanuary 6thJan 6hearing
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio. Follow @bee_soll for Bay Area news!
See stories by Bee Soll
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar