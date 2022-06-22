January 6 committee details how Trump & allies pressured election officials to falsify 2020 results

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss yesterday's fourth day of January 6th committee hearings, which focused on how the Trump administration pressured local election officials to overturn the 2020 election results.

We heard from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whom Trump pressured to "find" enough votes to change the results, as well as Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, two former Georgia poll workers targeted by Rudy Giuliani with false claims of voter fraud. Both Freeman and Moss have faced violent and racist harassments as a result of the campaign against them.

Nearly 1 in 3 local election officials know of election workers who have left their job at least in part for fear of their safety, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

Guests:

Jonah Minkoff-Zern , co-director of the democracy campaign at Public Citizen

Daniel Weiner , director of the elections and government program at the Brennan Center for Justice

Web Resources:

