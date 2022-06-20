© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

One Planet: Renowned scientist Suzanne Simard discusses the wisdom of the forest

Published June 20, 2022 at 8:23 AM PDT
976e8d-20210602-mothertree-1400.png

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, forest ecologist professor Suzanne Simard discusses her book, Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest.

She writes about how trees, living side by side for hundreds of years, have evolved, how they perceive one another, learn and adapt their behaviors, recognize neighbors, remember the past, and have agency about the future.

Guest:

Suzanne Simard, Professor of Forest Ecology at the University of British Columbia, leader of The Mother Tree Project, and author of the bestselling book, The Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest

Web Resources:

The New York Times: The Social Life of Forests

National Observer: Suzanne Simard sees the forest for the trees

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar