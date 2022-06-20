One Planet: Renowned scientist Suzanne Simard discusses the wisdom of the forest

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, forest ecologist professor Suzanne Simard discusses her book, Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest.

She writes about how trees, living side by side for hundreds of years, have evolved, how they perceive one another, learn and adapt their behaviors, recognize neighbors, remember the past, and have agency about the future.

Guest:

Suzanne Simard, Professor of Forest Ecology at the University of British Columbia, leader of The Mother Tree Project, and author of the bestselling book, The Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest

