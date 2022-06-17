Media Roundtable: Dom Phillips & Bruno Pereira were killed for exposing attacks on the Amazon & Brazil's Indigenous people

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the tragic killing of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous advocate Bruno Pereira.

Dom Phillips, who was working on a book called How to Save the Amazon, wrote extensively about Brazil's uncontacted Indigenous tribes, Indigenous people uniting to protect their land, the exploitation of the Amazon by loggers, ranchers, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, evidence linking Brazil meat giant JBS to Amazon deforestation, and more.

Bruno Pereira faced regular threats for helping Indigenous communities organize and monitor their land, according to the Guardian. He also ran workshops with communities under threat.

Guest:

Jill Langlois, independent journalist based in São Paulo, Brazil

