Media Roundtable: Coverage of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing how the media are covering the January 6 hearings, Republican politicians who are still standing by Donald Trump, and future plans to overturn elections.

Michael Luttig, a retired conservative judge who informally advised Mike Pence, testified that Donald Trump and his supporters are preparing an "attempt to overturn that 2024 election in the same way that they attempted to overturn the 2020 election, but [to] succeed."

Guests:

Dan Froomkin, editor of Press Watch, and former reporter for HuffPost, the Washington Post, and The Intercept

Will Bunch, national columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer, and author of After the Ivory Tower Falls: How College Broke the American Dream and Blew Up Our Politics―and How to Fix It

