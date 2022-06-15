Former firearms exec exposes how the gun industry fosters extremism & racism

On this edition of Your Call, Ryan Busse will discuss Gunfight: My Battle Against the Industry that Radicalized America. Busse is a former firearms executive who built a successful career selling millions of guns.

After getting an insider's view of the industry's addition to fear and hardcore conservatism, he decided to leave and expose what’s happening behind the scenes. He says the multibillion-dollar gun industry fosters extremism, racism, and the radicalization of right-wing America. What's the most effective way to take on the powerful gun lobby?

Guests:

Ryan Busse , former vice president of sales for Kimber, a small arms company, author of Gunfight: My Battle Against the Industry that Radicalized America, and senior advisor for Giffords, the gun violence prevention organization led by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords

