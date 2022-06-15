© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

Former firearms exec exposes how the gun industry fosters extremism & racism

Published June 15, 2022 at 7:00 AM PDT
gunfight.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, Ryan Busse will discuss Gunfight: My Battle Against the Industry that Radicalized America. Busse is a former firearms executive who built a successful career selling millions of guns.

After getting an insider's view of the industry's addition to fear and hardcore conservatism, he decided to leave and expose what’s happening behind the scenes. He says the multibillion-dollar gun industry fosters extremism, racism, and the radicalization of right-wing America. What's the most effective way to take on the powerful gun lobby?

Guests:

Ryan Busse, former vice president of sales for Kimber, a small arms company, author of Gunfight: My Battle Against the Industry that Radicalized America, and senior advisor for Giffords, the gun violence prevention organization led by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords

Web Resources:

The New York Times: With ‘Gunfight,’ an Insider Takes On a Community That Was Once His Own

NPR: Former gun industry insider explains why he left to fight for the other side

Mountain Journal: 'Gunfight' Is One Of The Most Important Books You May Ever Read About Guns In America

The Guardian: Shootings aren’t a sign America is ‘broken.' It’s working exactly as intended

Tags

Your Call gun controlgun reformYour Callgun legislation
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio. Follow @bee_soll for Bay Area news!
See stories by Bee Soll
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar