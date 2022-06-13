What we've learned so far as the January 6th House committee hearings enter their second week

On this edition of Your Call, we'll continue our discussion about the House committee hearings to investigate the January 6th attack on the US Capitol. We know now that there were competing factions in Team Trump, one who tried to convince the former president that the election results were legitimate, and the other, led by Rudy Giuliani, who continually pushed the president's Big Lie.

Former Attorney General Bill Bar described Trump as "detached from reality" in his efforts to overturn the election. As hearings continue, how will the committee continue to hold the public's attention?

Guests:

Jeet Heer , national affairs correspondent for The Nation , host of the weekly Nation podcast, The Time of Monsters , and author of the monthly Nation column “ Morbid Symptoms ”

Donald Sherman , senior vice president and chief counsel at Citizens for Ethics and Responsibility in Washington, or CREW .

Web Resources:

Vox: 4 things we learned from Monday’s January 6 hearing

The Nation: Trump's Coup Plot Relied on Guiliani's Inebriated Lies

The New York Times: Trump’s inner circle pushed back as he claimed the election was stolen

The Guardian: How a documentary film-maker became the January 6 panel’s star witness

The Nation: Where the January 6 insurrection hearings go next