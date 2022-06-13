One Planet: The fight to save California's iconic redwoods and giant sequoias
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss the impact of the climate crisis on coastal redwood forests and giant sequoias.
Old-growth coast redwood forests store more carbon per acre than any other forest type, according to the Save the Redwood League. Forests of giant sequoia come in second. How are redwoods and giant sequoias responding to rising temperatures, droughts, and other factors associated with climate change?
Guests:
Dr. Joanna Nelson, director of science and conservation planning at Save the Redwoods League
Sam Hodder, president of Save the Redwoods League
Tom Wheeler, executive director of Environmental Protection Information Center
