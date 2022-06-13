© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
One Planet: The fight to save California's iconic redwoods and giant sequoias

Published June 13, 2022 at 5:15 AM PDT
Save the Redwoods League has donated more than 500 acres of redwood forestland to the InterTribal Sinkyone Wilderness Council, a coalition of Native tribes that have been connected to the land for thousands of years.
Max Forster
/
Save The Redwoods League
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss the impact of the climate crisis on coastal redwood forests and giant sequoias.

Old-growth coast redwood forests store more carbon per acre than any other forest type, according to the Save the Redwood League. Forests of giant sequoia come in second. How are redwoods and giant sequoias responding to rising temperatures, droughts, and other factors associated with climate change?

Guests:

Dr. Joanna Nelson, director of science and conservation planning at Save the Redwoods League

Sam Hodder, president of Save the Redwoods League

Tom Wheeler, executive director of Environmental Protection Information Center

Web Resources:

Save the Redwoods League

Mother Jones: Why Old-Growth Forests Matter So Much in the Fight Against Climate Change

Center for Biological Diversity: Lawsuit Filed to Protect Redwood Forest in California From Logging

