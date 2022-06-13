One Planet: The fight to save California's iconic redwoods and giant sequoias

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss the impact of the climate crisis on coastal redwood forests and giant sequoias.

Old-growth coast redwood forests store more carbon per acre than any other forest type, according to the Save the Redwood League. Forests of giant sequoia come in second. How are redwoods and giant sequoias responding to rising temperatures, droughts, and other factors associated with climate change?

Guests:

Dr. Joanna Nelson, director of science and conservation planning at Save the Redwoods League

Sam Hodder, president of Save the Redwoods League

Tom Wheeler, executive director of Environmental Protection Information Center

Web Resources:

Save the Redwoods League

Mother Jones: Why Old-Growth Forests Matter So Much in the Fight Against Climate Change

Center for Biological Diversity: Lawsuit Filed to Protect Redwood Forest in California From Logging

