Unite Here files unfair labor practice charges against Amy’s Kitchen

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing ongoing labor issues at Amy’s Kitchen, the company that sells vegetarian soups and meals in grocery stores across the country and has multiple drive-thru restaurants in Northern California. Amy’s Kitchen is a $500 million company, according to the Petaluma Star.

Workers have reported several issues on the job, including poor wages, unsafe working conditions and stress injuries. UNITE HERE Local 19 filed multiple unfair labor practice charges alleging that the company’s San Jose location unlawfully fired and disciplined workers for protected activity and union involvement, threatened to fire workers for union support, interrogated workers, surveilled workers, solicited grievances to undermine organizing efforts, and subjected workers to repeated anti-union captive audience meetings. Earlier this year, Teamsters Local 665 also filed a complaint to Cal/OSHA against Amy’s Kitchen’s Santa Rosa location.

Guest:

Racquel Alvarez, president of UNITEHERE Local 19

