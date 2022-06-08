Chesa Boudin and the recall election

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss the outcome of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s recall election, which is receiving nationwide attention. Recall supporters say Boudin is “failing to keep San Francisco safe.”

He says his office is being scapegoated by big money donors, including many Republican millionaires. What will the outcome mean for the growing number of progressive prosecutors across the country?

Guests:

Tim Redmond , founder of 48hills

Akhi Johnson , director of the Reshaping Prosecution Initiative at Vera Institute of Justice

Web Resources:

Intelligencer: The Limits of San Francisco Liberalism

The Nation: Fear & Loathing in San Francisco: How Chesa Boudin Got Blamed

Slate: What the Great Pushback Against Urban Progressives Is Really About

Vox: Why some voters are trying to recall San Francisco’s progressive DA

San Francisco Chronicle: Will Chesa Boudin recall’s ‘unprecedented’ effort courting S.F.’s Asian voters pay off?