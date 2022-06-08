© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Chesa Boudin and the recall election

Published June 8, 2022 at 7:00 AM PDT
Eric Risberg/AP
Eric Risberg/AP
San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin poses at his campaign headquarters in San Francisco, on May 26, 2022.

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss the outcome of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s recall election, which is receiving nationwide attention. Recall supporters say Boudin is “failing to keep San Francisco safe.”

He says his office is being scapegoated by big money donors, including many Republican millionaires. What will the outcome mean for the growing number of progressive prosecutors across the country?

Guests:

Tim Redmond, founder of 48hills

Akhi Johnson, director of the Reshaping Prosecution Initiative at Vera Institute of Justice

Web Resources:

Intelligencer: The Limits of San Francisco Liberalism

The Nation: Fear & Loathing in San Francisco: How Chesa Boudin Got Blamed

Slate: What the Great Pushback Against Urban Progressives Is Really About

Vox: Why some voters are trying to recall San Francisco’s progressive DA

San Francisco Chronicle: Will Chesa Boudin recall’s ‘unprecedented’ effort courting S.F.’s Asian voters pay off?

Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio. Follow @bee_soll for Bay Area news!
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
