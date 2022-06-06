One Planet: Oil & gas companies are planning 195 projects that could trigger a “catastrophic climate breakdown”

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss an explosive Guardian investigation that found major oil and gas companies are planning 195 projects that threaten to shatter the 1.5C climate goal. If governments do not act, these firms will continue to cash in as the world burns, according to the report.

According to the Guardian, the US is the leading source of potential emissions. Its 22 carbon bombs include conventional drilling and fracking, and span the deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico to the foothills of the Front Range in Colorado to the Permian basin. Together they have the potential to emit 140bn tonnes of CO 2 , almost four times more than the entire world emits each year. Saudi Arabia is the second biggest potential emitter after the US, with 107bn tonnes, followed by Russia, Qatar, Iraq, Canada, China and Brazil.

Guest:

Mark Hertsgaard, executive director of Covering Climate Now and author of Hot: Living Through the Next Fifty Years on Earth

Web Resources:

The Guardian: Revealed: the ‘carbon bombs’ set to trigger catastrophic climate breakdown

The Guardian: Largest oil and gas producers made close to $100bn in first quarter of 2022

OilPrice.com: Biden Administration Considers A Windfall Tax On Oil And Gas Profits

