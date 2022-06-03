Media Roundtable: Ongoing coverage of the Uvalde, TX massacre & state leaders claiming to save children while selling them out

On the next Your Call's media roundtable, we'll discuss ongoing coverage of the Uvalde, Texas massacre, the police response, Republican Senators' records on gun policies, and state leaders claiming to save children while selling them out.

The New York Times’ David Leonhardt writes, “If American gun violence is no longer surprising, it still is shocking. On an average day in the U.S., more than 35 people are murdered with a gun. No other affluent country in the world has a gun homicide rate nearly as high.”

Guests:

Dan Froomkin, editor of Press Watch and former reporter with The Intercept, The Washington Post, and HuffPost

Matt Pierce, photojournalist and reporter in Texas

