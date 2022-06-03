© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Ongoing coverage of the Uvalde, TX massacre & state leaders claiming to save children while selling them out

Published June 3, 2022 at 4:00 AM PDT
A local resident holds a sign Wednesday honoring the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
Chandan Khanna
/
AFP via Getty Images
A local resident holds a sign Wednesday honoring the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

On the next Your Call's media roundtable, we'll discuss ongoing coverage of the Uvalde, Texas massacre, the police response, Republican Senators' records on gun policies, and state leaders claiming to save children while selling them out.

The New York Times’ David Leonhardt writes, “If American gun violence is no longer surprising, it still is shocking. On an average day in the U.S., more than 35 people are murdered with a gun. No other affluent country in the world has a gun homicide rate nearly as high.”

Guests:

Dan Froomkin, editor of Press Watch and former reporter with The Intercept, The Washington Post, and HuffPost

Matt Pierce, photojournalist and reporter in Texas

Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio. Follow @bee_soll for Bay Area news!
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
