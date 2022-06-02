© 2021 KALW
Your Call

How can we reach young white supremacists like the shooter who targeted Buffalo, New York?

Published June 2, 2022 at 4:00 AM PDT
Flowers are left at a makeshift memorial outside of Tops market in Buffalo, New York.
On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss how we can reach young men like the self-described white supremacist and antisemite who shot and killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York. According to a document written by the 18-year-old white shooter, he researched a zip code with a high percentage of Black residents. We'll speak with former white supremacists about how we can reach young men before they embrace racism and commit acts of violence.

Guests:

Tony McAleer, former neo-Nazi and white supremacist, and the author of The Cure For Hate: A Former White Supremacist’s Journey from Violent Extremism to Radical Compassion

Chris Buckley, former leader in the Georgia Ku Klux Klan movement, veteran and a staffer with Parents for Peace

Web Resources:

Los Angeles Times: A new generation of white supremacist killer: shedding blood with internet winks, memes and livestreams

The New Yorker: American Racism and the Buffalo Shooting

USA Today: How a former KKK member and a Muslim refugee became friends

The Washington Post: In the Army and the Klan, he hated Muslims

The Guardian: Life after white supremacy: the former neo-fascist now working to fight hate

Your Call Your CallWhite Supremacistsyoung adultsgun violence
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio. Follow @bee_soll for Bay Area news!
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
