How can we reach young white supremacists like the shooter who targeted Buffalo, New York?

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss how we can reach young men like the self-described white supremacist and antisemite who shot and killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York. According to a document written by the 18-year-old white shooter, he researched a zip code with a high percentage of Black residents. We'll speak with former white supremacists about how we can reach young men before they embrace racism and commit acts of violence.

Guests:

Tony McAleer , former neo-Nazi and white supremacist, and the author of The Cure For Hate: A Former White Supremacist’s Journey from Violent Extremism to Radical Compassion

Chris Buckley , former leader in the Georgia Ku Klux Klan movement, veteran and a staffer with Parents for Peace

