How can we reach young white supremacists like the shooter who targeted Buffalo, New York?
On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss how we can reach young men like the self-described white supremacist and antisemite who shot and killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York. According to a document written by the 18-year-old white shooter, he researched a zip code with a high percentage of Black residents. We'll speak with former white supremacists about how we can reach young men before they embrace racism and commit acts of violence.
Guests:
Tony McAleer, former neo-Nazi and white supremacist, and the author of The Cure For Hate: A Former White Supremacist’s Journey from Violent Extremism to Radical Compassion
Chris Buckley, former leader in the Georgia Ku Klux Klan movement, veteran and a staffer with Parents for Peace
Web Resources:
Los Angeles Times: A new generation of white supremacist killer: shedding blood with internet winks, memes and livestreams
The New Yorker: American Racism and the Buffalo Shooting
USA Today: How a former KKK member and a Muslim refugee became friends
The Washington Post: In the Army and the Klan, he hated Muslims
The Guardian: Life after white supremacy: the former neo-fascist now working to fight hate