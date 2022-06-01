© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

How can we reach young & isolated people like the Uvalde, Texas school shooter?

Published June 1, 2022 at 4:00 AM PDT
www.politico.jpg
Jae C. Hong/AP Photo
/
AP Photo
Crosses with the names of Tuesday's shooting victims are placed outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. | Jae C. Hong/AP Photo

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss how we can reach young people facing isolation, bullying, and family struggles before they're driven to extreme acts of violence. The 18-year-old gunman who targeted Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas last Tuesday was dealing with severe bullying and a difficult home life, according to reports. Over the past decade, the majority of mass shooters were severely bullied and had a history of disciplinary trouble, according to a Secret Service study that looked in depth at 41 similar school attacks.

Guests:

Aaron Stark, public speaker and mental health advocate, best known for his Tedx Talk “I Was Almost A School Shooter

Gary Barker, developmental psychologist, president and CEO of Equimundo: Center for Masculinities and Social Justice

Kristin Anderson, professor of psychology at the Center for Critical Race Studies at University of Houston-Downtown, and author of Enraged, Rattled, and Wronged: Entitlement’s Response to Social Progress

Web Resources:

The New York Times: The Texas gunman had few friends in high school, classmates say

Independent: Texas shooter Salvador Ramos’s classmate claims he ‘loved hurting animals’

The Colorado Sun: Secret Service study: Most school shooters were badly bullied, showed warning signs

Politico: Two Professors Found What Creates a Mass Shooter. Will Politicians Pay Attention?

Tags

Your Call gun controlyoung adultsTeen mental healthYour Call
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio. Follow @bee_soll for Bay Area news!
See stories by Bee Soll
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar