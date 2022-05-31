© 2021 KALW
Your Call

Will this time be different?

Published May 31, 2022 at 9:19 AM PDT
A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School is seen on May 27, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.
Michael M. Santiago
/
Getty Images
A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School is seen on May 27, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll find out if this time will be different. Will the massacre of 10 Black people in Buffalo, New York, and 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, finally force Senate Republicans to support basic gun control?

Gun violence, not just mass shootings, left at least 156 people dead and 412 injured from 5pm ET Friday to 5am Tuesday, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Last week, the New York Times reached out to all 50 Republicans in the Senate to find out if they’d support legislation that would expand criminal background checks to would-be purchasers on the internet and at gun shows and give the F.B.I. more time to investigate gun buyers flagged by the instant background check system.

Five Republican Senators are open or undecided; 14 are opposed or leaning no; 31 declined to answer or deflected. Out of 50 Republican Senators, all but three have an A or A+ rating from the National Rifle Association.

Guest:

Manuel Oliver, father of Joaquin Oliver, a victim in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida, and co-founder of Change the Ref

Web Resource:

The New York Times: Where Senate Republicans Stand on Gun Legislation

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio. Follow @bee_soll for Bay Area news!
See stories by Bee Soll