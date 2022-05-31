Will this time be different?

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll find out if this time will be different. Will the massacre of 10 Black people in Buffalo, New York, and 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, finally force Senate Republicans to support basic gun control?

Gun violence, not just mass shootings, left at least 156 people dead and 412 injured from 5pm ET Friday to 5am Tuesday, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Last week, the New York Times reached out to all 50 Republicans in the Senate to find out if they’d support legislation that would expand criminal background checks to would-be purchasers on the internet and at gun shows and give the F.B.I. more time to investigate gun buyers flagged by the instant background check system.

Five Republican Senators are open or undecided; 14 are opposed or leaning no; 31 declined to answer or deflected. Out of 50 Republican Senators, all but three have an A or A+ rating from the National Rifle Association.

Guest:

Manuel Oliver, father of Joaquin Oliver, a victim in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida, and co-founder of Change the Ref

Web Resource:

The New York Times: Where Senate Republicans Stand on Gun Legislation

