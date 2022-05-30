One Planet: The future of coral reefs

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, science writer Juli Berwald discusses her new book, Life on the Rocks: Building a Future for Coral Reefs.

Coral reefs are in the middle of an unprecedented die-off, threatened by warming oceans, pollution, damage by humans, and a devastating pandemic. High seawater temperatures have already damaged 75 percent of the reef-building corals in the world. What's being done to save these evolutionary marvels?

Guest:

Dr. Juli Berwald, science writer and author of Life on the Rocks: Building a Future for Coral Reefs

Web Resources:

Texas Monthly: Behind the Fight to Save the Gulf’s Spectacular Coral Reefs