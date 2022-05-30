© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

One Planet: The future of coral reefs

Published May 30, 2022 at 12:29 AM PDT
John.Pennekamp.Coral_.Reef_.State_.Park_.original.7947.jpg

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, science writer Juli Berwald discusses her new book, Life on the Rocks: Building a Future for Coral Reefs.

Coral reefs are in the middle of an unprecedented die-off, threatened by warming oceans, pollution, damage by humans, and a devastating pandemic. High seawater temperatures have already damaged 75 percent of the reef-building corals in the world. What's being done to save these evolutionary marvels?

Guest:

Dr. Juli Berwald, science writer and author of Life on the Rocks: Building a Future for Coral Reefs

Web Resources:

Texas Monthly: Behind the Fight to Save the Gulf’s Spectacular Coral Reefs

LIT HUB: Why We Should Care About Saving Coral Reefs

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar