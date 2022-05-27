Why was the gunman in the Uvalde, TX school for over an hour & the media's framing of gun laws

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we'll discuss how the media are framing the gun violence epidemic in the US. We got here because of Republican obstructionism and the money they accept from the powerful gun lobby and yet we constantly hear about gridlock in Washington DC. Who's getting it right?

Also, why was the Uvalde, Texas shooter able to stay in the school for over an hour? Why does the official story keep changing?

Guests:

Jennifer Mascia, news writer for The Trace

Gabriel Arana, editor-in-chief of the Texas Observer

