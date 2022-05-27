© 2021 KALW
Your Call

Why was the gunman in the Uvalde, TX school for over an hour & the media's framing of gun laws

Published May 27, 2022 at 4:00 AM PDT
<strong>May 24:</strong> Members of the community gather at the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images
On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we'll discuss how the media are framing the gun violence epidemic in the US. We got here because of Republican obstructionism and the money they accept from the powerful gun lobby and yet we constantly hear about gridlock in Washington DC. Who's getting it right? 

Also, why was the Uvalde, Texas shooter able to stay in the school for over an hour? Why does the official story keep changing?

Guests:

Jennifer Mascia, news writer for The Trace

Gabriel Arana, editor-in-chief of the Texas Observer 

Web Resources:

The Brady Center: Which Senators Have Taken the Most NRA Money?

AP: Questions arise over police delays with gunman inside school

The Texas Tribune: Authorities took an hour to stop Uvalde gunman, raising questions about law enforcement response

The Washington Post: How the official accounts about the Uvalde shooting have changed

The Dallas Morning News: Husband of slain Uvalde teacher dies of heart attack after visiting memorial at school

Reuters: How Canada, Australia, UK changed laws after mass shootings

Press Watch: It’s the Republicans who have turned guns into a political issue

