Your Call

Media Roundtable: What needs to change in the framing of US gun violence & new details on the Uvalde massacre

Published May 27, 2022 at 4:00 AM PDT
<strong>May 24:</strong> Members of the community gather at the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images
On the next Your Call's Media Roundtable, we'll discuss how the media are framing the gun violence epidemic in the US. We got here because of Republican obstructionism and the money they accept from the powerful gun lobby and yet we constantly hear about gridlock in Washington DC. Who's getting it right? 

We'll also discuss new reporting about how the Uvalde, Texas shooter was able to stay in the school for up to an hour. 

Guests:

Jennifer Mascia, news writer for The Trace

Gabriel Arana, editor-in-chief of the Texas Observer 

Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio. Follow @bee_soll for Bay Area news!
