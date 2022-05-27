Media Roundtable: What needs to change in the framing of US gun violence & new details on the Uvalde massacre

On the next Your Call's Media Roundtable, we'll discuss how the media are framing the gun violence epidemic in the US. We got here because of Republican obstructionism and the money they accept from the powerful gun lobby and yet we constantly hear about gridlock in Washington DC. Who's getting it right?

We'll also discuss new reporting about how the Uvalde, Texas shooter was able to stay in the school for up to an hour.

Guests:

Jennifer Mascia, news writer for The Trace

Gabriel Arana, editor-in-chief of the Texas Observer