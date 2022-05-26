How to stop hate crimes & violence against communities of color

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing how society should respond to racism, hate crimes, and self-described white supremacists like the 18-year-old white shooter who researched a zip code with a high percentage of Black residents before killing 10 people in Buffalo.

Three-quarters of Black Americans are worried that they or someone they love will be attacked because of their race, according to a Washington Post poll. Elder Asian Americans report significant fear of physical assault, stress and anxiety, according to Stop AAPI Hate. Latinos say they are as likely to experience discrimination or unfair treatment from non-Latinos as from fellow Latinos, regardless of skin color or their country of birth, according to the Pew Research Center.

Guests:

Marisa Limón Garza , senior director for Advocacy and Programming at the Hope Border Institute

Cynthia Choi , co-executive director of Chinese for Affirmative Action, and co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate

August Nimtz , Professor of Political Science and African American and African studies at the University of Minnesota

Web Resources:

The New York Times: Buffalo Shooting Highlights Rise of Hate Crimes Against Black Americans

The Washington Post: Black Americans fear more racist attacks after Buffalo shooting

CNN: Horrified by the surge of anti-Asian violence, she's giving her community tools to protect themselves

Stop AAPI Hate: Anti-Asian Hate, Social Isolation, and Mental Health among Asian American Elders During COVID-19

Pew Research Center: About a third of Asian Americans say they have changed their daily routine due to concerns over threats, attacks

ABC: Texas school shooting reopens wounds for Latinos years after El Paso massacre

KTEP: El Paso and Buffalo experience nearly identical hate crimes

Pew Research Center: Latinos experience discrimination from other Latinos about as much as from non-Latinos

