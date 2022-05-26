© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

How to stop hate crimes & violence against communities of color

Published May 26, 2022 at 4:00 AM PDT
h1-nationwide-protests-call-end-anti-aapi-violence-atlanta-massacre.jpeg

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing how society should respond to racism, hate crimes, and self-described white supremacists like the 18-year-old white shooter who researched a zip code with a high percentage of Black residents before killing 10 people in Buffalo.

Three-quarters of Black Americans are worried that they or someone they love will be attacked because of their race, according to a Washington Post poll. Elder Asian Americans report significant fear of physical assault, stress and anxiety, according to Stop AAPI Hate. Latinos say they are as likely to experience discrimination or unfair treatment from non-Latinos as from fellow Latinos, regardless of skin color or their country of birth, according to the Pew Research Center.

Guests:

Marisa Limón Garza, senior director for Advocacy and Programming at the Hope Border Institute

Cynthia Choi, co-executive director of Chinese for Affirmative Action, and co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate

August Nimtz, Professor of Political Science and African American and African studies at the University of Minnesota

Web Resources:

The New York Times: Buffalo Shooting Highlights Rise of Hate Crimes Against Black Americans

The Washington Post: Black Americans fear more racist attacks after Buffalo shooting

CNN: Horrified by the surge of anti-Asian violence, she's giving her community tools to protect themselves

Stop AAPI Hate: Anti-Asian Hate, Social Isolation, and Mental Health among Asian American Elders During COVID-19

Pew Research Center: About a third of Asian Americans say they have changed their daily routine due to concerns over threats, attacks

ABC: Texas school shooting reopens wounds for Latinos years after El Paso massacre

KTEP: El Paso and Buffalo experience nearly identical hate crimes

Pew Research Center: Latinos experience discrimination from other Latinos about as much as from non-Latinos

Tags

Your Call raceviolencegunsstop aapi hate
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio. Follow @bee_soll for Bay Area news!
See stories by Bee Soll