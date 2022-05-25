Texas school shooter kills 19 children & 2 adults

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school, which left 19 children and two adults dead. The 18-year-old shooter, who lived in the area, was killed by officers, according to officials. This marks the 27th school shooting this year and the 119th school shooting since 2018, according to Education Week. More than 300,000 students in K-12 schools have experienced gun violence on campus since the Columbine shooting on April 20, 1999. Guns are now the leading cause of death among children, according to research published in the New England Journal of Medicine. For decades, car accidents were the leading cause of death among children.

Texas, a state with more than a million gun owners, has some of the least-restrictive gun laws in the country. Gun owners 21 and older can legally open carry in public without a license. As Republican-controlled states make it easier to buy and carry guns, how can we address this crisis?

Guests:

Zeenat Yahya, policy director with March For Our Lives

Dr. David Hemenway, Professor of Health Policy at the Harvard School of Public Health and Director of the Harvard Injury Control Research Center

