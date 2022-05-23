One Planet: California's ongoing drought & new water restrictions

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet series, we're discussing the West's water crisis. Maps from the US Drought Monitor show nearly all of the West is experiencing a drought, and 95 percent of California is suffering severe or extreme drought.

Californians emerged from the driest January, February and March on record with the biggest jump in water use since the drought began: a nearly 19 percent increase in March compared to two years earlier.

Starting in June, about six million people in Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Ventura counties will be required to dramatically reduce outdoor water use. Environmental advocates from organizations like Food & Water Watch say California Governor Gavin Newsom should prioritize equity in water distribution by also focusing on the agriculture industry, which accounts for roughly 40 percent of the total water used in the state.

Guest:

Rachel Becker, environment reporter for CalMatters

Web Resources:

