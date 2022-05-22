One Planet: Nicaragua's deforestation crisis

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project’s eight-month investigation into Nicaragua’s deforestation crisis.

Nicaragua is home to the second largest rainforest in the Americas after the Amazon, but according to the United Nations, the country is losing its forests at a faster rate than any other country in the world.

Guest:

Sasha Chavkin, investigative reporter specializing in the environment, and 2021-22 Ted Scripps Fellow in Environmental Journalism at the University of Colorado at Boulder

Web Resources:

The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project: Nicaragua's Forgotten Deforestation Crisis