Your Call

One Planet: Nicaragua's deforestation crisis

Published May 22, 2022 at 10:17 PM PDT
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project’s eight-month investigation into Nicaragua’s deforestation crisis.

Nicaragua is home to the second largest rainforest in the Americas after the Amazon, but according to the United Nations, the country is losing its forests at a faster rate than any other country in the world.

Guest:

Sasha Chavkin, investigative reporter specializing in the environment, and 2021-22 Ted Scripps Fellow in Environmental Journalism at the University of Colorado at Boulder

Web Resources:

The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project: Nicaragua's Forgotten Deforestation Crisis

CJR: Exile, impunity, and covering Nicaragua’s environmental crisis

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
