Your Call

One Planet: California's new water restrictions

Published May 22, 2022 at 11:29 PM PDT
Extreme drought conditions in California have state officials looking for alternative sources of water, including desalinated ocean water.
Starting in June, about 6 million people in Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Ventura counties under the Metropolitan Water District will be required to dramatically cut down outdoor water use.

According to CALmatters, Californians emerged from the driest January, February and March on record with the biggest jump in water use since the drought began: a nearly 19% increase in March compared to two years earlier.

Guest:
Rachel, environment reporter for CALmatters

Web Resources:

CALMatters: How bad is water use in California? March is the worst so far, up 19%

CNN: California is in a water crisis, yet usage is way up. Officials are focused on the wrong problem, advocates say

Tags

Your Call California Waterclimate crisis
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
