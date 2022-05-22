One Planet: California's new water restrictions

Starting in June, about 6 million people in Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Ventura counties under the Metropolitan Water District will be required to dramatically cut down outdoor water use.

According to CALmatters, Californians emerged from the driest January, February and March on record with the biggest jump in water use since the drought began: a nearly 19% increase in March compared to two years earlier.

