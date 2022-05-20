© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Super PACs and dark-money in Tuesday's primaries

Published May 20, 2022 at 1:23 AM PDT
Vote.jpeg

This week, on Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the results Tuesday's primaries and the role of money in elections.

According to OpenSecret's new analysis, sark money is pouring into U.S. elections, but the vast majority of it is not being disclosed to the Federal Election Commission. The 2022 election cycle has already attracted more than $115 million in contributions from and spending by 501(c) groups reported to the FEC.

Guest:

John Nichols, national-affairs correspondent for The Nation and the author of the Democratic Party: The Enduring Legacy of Henry Wallace's Anti-Fascist, Anti-Racist Politics

Web Resources:

The Nation: Summer Lee Shows Progressive Ideals Can Overcome Corporate Smears

The Guardian: Pro-Israel lobbying group Aipac secretly pouring millions into defeating progressive Democrats

OpenSecret: Dark money gets darker with less disclosure in the 2022 election

Your Call primariesDark MoneyAIPAC
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
