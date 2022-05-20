Media Roundtable: Super PACs and dark-money in Tuesday's primaries

This week, on Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the results Tuesday's primaries and the role of money in elections.

According to OpenSecret's new analysis, sark money is pouring into U.S. elections, but the vast majority of it is not being disclosed to the Federal Election Commission. The 2022 election cycle has already attracted more than $115 million in contributions from and spending by 501(c) groups reported to the FEC.

Guest:

John Nichols, national-affairs correspondent for The Nation and the author of the Democratic Party: The Enduring Legacy of Henry Wallace's Anti-Fascist, Anti-Racist Politics

Web Resources:

The Nation: Summer Lee Shows Progressive Ideals Can Overcome Corporate Smears

The Guardian: Pro-Israel lobbying group Aipac secretly pouring millions into defeating progressive Democrats

OpenSecret: Dark money gets darker with less disclosure in the 2022 election

