Media Roundtable: Coverage of the American far-right embracing authoritarians at CPAC

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of CPAC Hungary 2022.

This week, far-right groups and personalities from the US and other countries gathered in Hungary for a two-day conference. What is the relationship between the Republican Party, the American hard-right and Hungary's far-right nationalist regime?

Guests:

Craig Unger, investigative journalist and the author of American Kompromat: How the KGB Cultivated Donald Trump and Related Tales of Sex, Greed, Power, and Treachery

Madeleine May, producer with VICE News Tonight

Web Resources:

The New Republic: Why Is CPAC Having a Conference Next Month in Budapest?

Rolling Stone: CPAC Europe Is a Safe Space for Authoritarians — and the Republicans Who Love Them

Vice: CPAC Just Decided to Not Let Any US Journalists Inside