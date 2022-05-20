© 2021 KALW
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Coverage of the American far-right embracing authoritarians at CPAC

Published May 20, 2022 at 1:05 AM PDT
Alex Griffing
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of CPAC Hungary 2022.

This week, far-right groups and personalities from the US and other countries gathered in Hungary for a two-day conference. What is the relationship between the Republican Party, the American hard-right and Hungary's far-right nationalist regime?

Guests:

Craig Unger, investigative journalist and the author of American Kompromat: How the KGB Cultivated Donald Trump and Related Tales of Sex, Greed, Power, and Treachery

Madeleine May, producer with VICE News Tonight

Web Resources:

The New Republic: Why Is CPAC Having a Conference Next Month in Budapest?

Rolling Stone: CPAC Europe Is a Safe Space for Authoritarians — and the Republicans Who Love Them

Vice: CPAC Just Decided to Not Let Any US Journalists Inside

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
