© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

The majority of Americans want common sense gun legislation, but Democrats don't have the votes. What are the next steps?

Published May 18, 2022 at 4:00 AM PDT
A crowd gathers as police investigate a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday in Buffalo, N.Y.
Joshua Bessex
/
AP
A crowd gathers as police investigate a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday in Buffalo, N.Y.

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss the gun violence epidemic in the US. The 18-year-old Buffalo shooter legally bought a semiautomatic rifle in New York and illegally modified it with a high-capacity magazine, according to officials. So far this year, there have been 201 shootings in which four or more people were injured or killed, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The majority support stricter gun control laws, but Senator Dick Durbin told NBC that Democrats don't have 60 votes for any kind of gun safety legislation. What else can be done?

Guests:

Timothy Lytton, Professor of Law at Georgia State University College of Law and author of Suing the Gun Industry: A Battle at the Crossroads of Gun Control and Mass Torts

Kenneth Abbarno, trial lawyer who represents clients nationwide in cases that change lives and affect positive social change. He is representing the family of Ruth Whitfield

Web Resources:

The Guardian: US gun violence over weekend puts focus on easy access to weapons

New York Times: Liberals, blocked on gun control, call for a new domestic terror law after the shooting

Pew Research: Key facts about Americans and guns

Tags

Your Call gun reformgun controlmass shooting
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio. Follow @bee_soll for Bay Area news!
See stories by Bee Soll