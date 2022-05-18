© 2021 KALW
Your Call

After hundreds of mass shootings, Republicans still refuse to support gun control. What now?

Published May 18, 2022 at 4:00 AM PDT
A crowd gathers as police investigate a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday in Buffalo, N.Y.
Joshua Bessex
/
AP
A crowd gathers as police investigate a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday in Buffalo, N.Y.

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss the ongoing gun violence epidemic in the US.

The 18-year-old Buffalo shooter legally bought a semiautomatic rifle in New York and illegally modified it with a high-capacity magazine, according to officials.

So far this year, there have been 201 shootings in which four or more people were injured or killed, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The majority support stricter gun control laws, but Senator Dick Durbin told NBC that Democrats don't have 60 votes for any kind of gun safety legislation. Republicans refuse to budge on this issue. What else can be done?

Guests:

Timothy Lytton, Professor of Law at Georgia State University College of Law and author of Suing the Gun Industry: A Battle at the Crossroads of Gun Control and Mass Torts

Kenneth Abbarno, a trial lawyer and partner with the Dicello Levitt Gutzler law firm. He is representing the family of Ruth Whitfield, an 86-year-old matriarch who was shot and killed by a self-described white supremacist on Saturday in Buffalo, New York

Web Resources:

The Guardian: US gun violence over weekend puts focus on easy access to weapons

The New York Times: Liberals, blocked on gun control, call for a new domestic terror law after the shooting

Pew Research: Key facts about Americans and guns

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio. Follow @bee_soll for Bay Area news!
