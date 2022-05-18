After hundreds of mass shootings, Republicans still refuse to support gun control. What now?

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss the ongoing gun violence epidemic in the US.

The 18-year-old Buffalo shooter legally bought a semiautomatic rifle in New York and illegally modified it with a high-capacity magazine, according to officials.

So far this year, there have been 201 shootings in which four or more people were injured or killed, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The majority support stricter gun control laws, but Senator Dick Durbin told NBC that Democrats don't have 60 votes for any kind of gun safety legislation. Republicans refuse to budge on this issue. What else can be done?

Guests:

Timothy Lytton, Professor of Law at Georgia State University College of Law and author of Suing the Gun Industry: A Battle at the Crossroads of Gun Control and Mass Torts

Kenneth Abbarno, a trial lawyer and partner with the Dicello Levitt Gutzler law firm. He is representing the family of Ruth Whitfield, an 86-year-old matriarch who was shot and killed by a self-described white supremacist on Saturday in Buffalo, New York

Web Resources:

The Guardian: US gun violence over weekend puts focus on easy access to weapons

The New York Times: Liberals, blocked on gun control, call for a new domestic terror law after the shooting

Pew Research: Key facts about Americans and guns

