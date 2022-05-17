© 2021 KALW
Your Call

The Buffalo shooter targeted a Black community. What will it take to stop the next racist attack?

Published May 17, 2022 at 4:00 AM PDT
b0f8e77293b1c73cb17308e906b9ce55.jpg
Investigators work the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., Monday, May 16, 2022.

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the rise of racist extremism on the far right and the growth of white supremacist hate speech online, which is fueling deadly incidents like Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo that left 10 people dead and three wounded. All 10 victims were Black.

According to a document written by the 18-year-old white shooter, he researched a zip code with a high percentage of Black residents. How should society deal with this? What will it take to stop the next attack?

Guests:

Liz Lewin, journalist for WGRZ-TV in Buffalo, New York

Will Carless, national correspondent for USA Today, covering extremism and emerging issues nationwide

Peter Simi, Associate Professor in the Department of Sociology at Chapman University and author of American Swastika: Inside the White Power Movement’s Hidden Spaces of Hate

Web Resources:

New York Times: A Fringe Conspiracy Theory, Fostered Online, Is Refashioned by the GOP

PBS: What is ‘great replacement theory’ and how does it fuel racist violence?

Los Angeles Times: A new generation of white supremacist killer: shedding blood with internet winks, memes and livestreams

Tags

Your Call white supremacyOnlinegun violence
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
