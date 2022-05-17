© 2021 KALW
How extremism online fuels deadly violence like the latest mass shooting in Buffalo

Published May 17, 2022 at 4:00 AM PDT
Shirley Chambers cries during Monday's funeral for her son Ronnie Chambers, 33. She had four children, three boys and a girl, all victims of gun violence in Chicago over a period of 18 years.

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the rise of racist extremism on the far right and the growth of white supremacist hate speech online, which is fueling deadly incidents like Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo that left 10 people dead and three wounded. All 10 victims were Black. According to a document written by the 18-year-old white shooter, he researched a zip code with a high percentage of Black residents. How should society deal with this?

Guests:

Liz Lewin, journalist for WGRZ-TV in Buffalo, NY

Will Carless, National Correspondent for USA Today, covering extremism and emerging issues nationwide.

Peter Simi, Associate Professor in the Department of Sociology at Chapman University and author of American Swastika: Inside the White Power Movement’s Hidden Spaces of Hate

Web Resources:

New York Times: A Fringe Conspiracy Theory, Fostered Online, Is Refashioned by the GOP

PBS: What is ‘great replacement theory’ and how does it fuel racist violence?

Los Angeles Times: A new generation of white supremacist killer: shedding blood with internet winks, memes and livestreams

Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio. Follow @bee_soll for Bay Area news!
