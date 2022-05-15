One Planet: What are the solutions to climate change?

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we speak with Amy Westervelt, an award winning climate journalist and host of Drilled, a true crime podcast investigating the obstacles to action on climate change. For years, Amy Westervelt has documented how polluting industries mobilized to block climate action.

We will also speak with Judith Enck, president of Beyond Plastic about California attorney general Rob Bonta's investigation into ExxonMobil and others for their role in causing the plastic pollution crisis.

Guests:

Judith Enck, visiting professor at Bennington College and the President of Beyond Plastics

Amy Westervelt, award winning climate journalist and host of Drilled

