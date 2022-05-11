Abortion providers prepare for the Roe decision & what it means for survivors of rape & incest

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our discussion about the future of reproductive rights in the U.S.

We'll begin by speaking with Robin Marty, operations director for the West Alabama Women's Center and author of "Handbook for a Post-Roe America." Then we'll speak with UC Irvine Law Professor Michele Goodwin, who wrote a New York Times essay called, I Was Raped by My Father. An Abortion Saved My Life.

Guests:

Robin Marty , operations director for the West Alabama Women's Center, freelance reporter, and author of Handbook for a Post-Roe America

Michelle Goodwin , Chancellor’s Professor of Law at the University of California, Irvine, founding director of the Center for Biotechnology and Global Health Policy , and author of Policing the Womb: Invisible Women and the Criminalization of Motherhood

Web Resources:

The Washington Post: Louisiana Republicans advance bill that would charge abortion as homicide

The Atlantic: The GOP’s Strange Turn Against Rape Exceptions

The New Yorker: Midwest Abortion Providers Scramble to Prepare for a Post-Roe World