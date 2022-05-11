© 2021 KALW
Abortion providers prepare for the Roe decision & what it means for survivors of rape & incest

Published May 11, 2022 at 8:31 AM PDT
Abortion-rights activists rally at the Texas Capitol in Austin on Sept. 11 in opposition to the state's restrictive new abortion law.
On this edition of Your Call, we continue our discussion about the future of reproductive rights in the U.S.

We'll begin by speaking with Robin Marty, operations director for the West Alabama Women's Center and author of "Handbook for a Post-Roe America." Then we'll speak with UC Irvine Law Professor Michele Goodwin, who wrote a New York Times essay called, I Was Raped by My Father. An Abortion Saved My Life.

Guests:

Robin Marty, operations director for the West Alabama Women's Center, freelance reporter, and author of Handbook for a Post-Roe America

Michelle Goodwin, Chancellor’s Professor of Law at the University of California, Irvine, founding director of the Center for Biotechnology and Global Health Policy, and author of Policing the Womb: Invisible Women and the Criminalization of Motherhood

Web Resources:

The Washington Post: Louisiana Republicans advance bill that would charge abortion as homicide

The Atlantic: The GOP’s Strange Turn Against Rape Exceptions

The New Yorker: Midwest Abortion Providers Scramble to Prepare for a Post-Roe World

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
