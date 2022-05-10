© 2021 KALW
Your Call

How the influence of dark money and organizing by the religious Right has brought us to the brink of repealing Roe v. Wade

Published May 10, 2022 at 8:20 AM PDT
Abortion-rights activist argues with anti-abortion-rights protesters outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.
Eman Mohammed
Abortion-rights activist argues with anti-abortion-rights protesters outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.

On this edition of Your Call, we'll continue our discussion about abortion rights in the US. In several polls, 70 percent of the public say Roe should not be overturned and yet, many in the media still say abortion is the most divisive issue of our time. How did we get here? Both sides journalism, gerrymandering, the electoral college, voter suppression, libertarians like the Koch Brothers working with the religious right, and dark money.

Meaghan Winter, magazine writer who has covered abortion for many outlets, and is the author of the book All Politics is Local: Why Progressives Must Fight for the States.

Lisa Graves, Executive Director of True North Research, an investigative research watchdog group founded in 2001.

Jodi Jacobson, a writer and strategist, and former Editor in Chief of Rewire News

Web Resources:

Popular Information: These 13 corporations have spent $15 million supporting anti-abortion politicians since 2016

The Lever: The Roe Disaster - And What To Do About It

Truthout: Anti-Abortion Groups Funneled Millions in Dark Money to Shape Supreme Court

Your Call abortionanti-abortionDark Moneyreligious right
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio. Follow @bee_soll for Bay Area news!
