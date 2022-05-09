One Planet: Environmental impact of deep-sea mining

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we have a conversation about the environmental impacts of deep-sea mining.

The rising demand for electric cars and other clean technologies coupled with depletion of minerals and metals on land is driving interest in mining the seafloor to extract minerals like cobalt and nickel and lithium.

Scientists are warning that scraping of seabed might damage deep-sea ecosystems and kill animals not yet discovered.

Guests:

Farah Yasmin Obaidullah, ocean advocate & founder Women4Oceans

Lisa Levin, professor of biological oceanography at Scripps Institution of Oceanography and Board Member of Deep-Ocean Stewardship Initiative

Web Resources:

WOMEN4OCEANS

Grist: Deep-sea mining could begin next year. Here’s why ocean experts are calling for a moratorium.

MONGABAY: ‘Antithetical to science’: When deep-sea research meets mining interests

The Guardian: Race to the bottom: the disastrous, blindfolded rush to mine the deep sea