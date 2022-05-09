© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We want to hear from YOU: Fill out KALW's Listener Survey now >>>
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

One Planet: Environmental impact of deep-sea mining

Published May 9, 2022 at 12:44 AM PDT
seabed-floor-polymetallic-nodules-1246972.jpg
IMAGE OF THE DEEP SEABED FLOOR, SHOWING POLYMETALLIC NODULES | COURTESY OUTLAW OCEAN PROJECT
/

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we have a conversation about the environmental impacts of deep-sea mining.

The rising demand for electric cars and other clean technologies coupled with depletion of minerals and metals on land is driving interest in mining the seafloor to extract minerals like cobalt and nickel and lithium.

Scientists are warning that scraping of seabed might damage deep-sea ecosystems and kill animals not yet discovered.

Guests:

Farah Yasmin Obaidullah, ocean advocate & founder Women4Oceans

Lisa Levin, professor of biological oceanography at Scripps Institution of Oceanography and Board Member of Deep-Ocean Stewardship Initiative

Web Resources:

WOMEN4OCEANS

Grist: Deep-sea mining could begin next year. Here’s why ocean experts are calling for a moratorium.

MONGABAY: ‘Antithetical to science’: When deep-sea research meets mining interests

The Guardian: Race to the bottom: the disastrous, blindfolded rush to mine the deep sea

Tags

Your Call deep sea miningclimate chanage
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar