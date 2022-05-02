One Planet: How the climate crisis impacts people behind bars

On this edition of One Planet series, we discuss a three-part Intercept investigation about the impacts of climate change on one of the country’s most vulnerable and neglected populations: people behind bars.

The United States has the highest incarceration rate in the world. To find out the scale of the impact, The Intercept mapped climate risks for 6,500 detention facilities. They found that 621 facilities have major to extreme flood risks. Nearly every facility in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Oklahoma, suffers from blistering heat, yet none of those facilities require universal air conditioning. What's being done to address this?

Guest:

Alleen Brown, reporter for The Intercept covering environmental justice issues

Web Resources:

The Intercept: People behind bars can’t flee when climate disasters strike.