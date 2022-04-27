© 2021 KALW
The influence of dark money behind the Republican pro-parent rebrand

Published April 27, 2022 at 4:00 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss the organizations and dark money behind the Republican Party's "pro-parent" rebrand. According to True North Research, many parent groups opposing masks and critical race theory are driven by dark money. Dark money is also driving "concerned moms" attacking anti-racism classes in schools. Koch-funded groups are backing anti-abortion groups that call themselves the Independent Women’s Forum and Independent Women’s Voice. Why isn't this issue getting more attention?

Guest:

Lisa Graves, former Executive Director and current board chair of the Center for Media and Democracy, and founder and Executive Director of True North Research.

Web Resources:

Truthout: Dark Money Is Driving Today’s “Concerned Moms” Attacking Anti-Racism in Schools

The New Republic: The GOP Has Revived Its Obsession With Parents' Rights

Truthout: Many “Parent” Groups Opposing Masks and CRT Are Actually Driven by Dark Money

Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio. Follow @bee_soll for Bay Area news!
