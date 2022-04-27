The groups & dark money behind anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ & anti-CRT legislation

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the organizations and dark money behind the Republican Party's "pro-parent" rebrand.

According to True North Research, many parent groups opposing masks and critical race theory are driven by dark money. Dark money is also driving "concerned moms" attacking anti-racism classes in schools. Koch-funded groups are backing anti-abortion groups that call themselves the Independent Women’s Forum and Independent Women’s Voice. Why isn't this getting more attention?

Guest:

Lisa Graves, founder and executive director of True North Research, and current board chair and former executive director of the Center for Media and Democracy

Web Resources:

Truthout: Dark Money Is Driving Today’s “Concerned Moms” Attacking Anti-Racism in Schools

The New Republic: The GOP Has Revived Its Obsession With Parents' Rights

Truthout: Many “Parent” Groups Opposing Masks and CRT Are Actually Driven by Dark Money

