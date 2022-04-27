© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

The groups & dark money behind anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ & anti-CRT legislation

Published April 27, 2022 at 4:00 AM PDT
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the Parental Rights in Education bill at Classical Preparatory School in Spring Hill, Fla., on Monday, March 28, 2022.
Douglas R. Clifford
/
AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the Parental Rights in Education bill at Classical Preparatory School in Spring Hill, Fla., on Monday, March 28, 2022.

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the organizations and dark money behind the Republican Party's "pro-parent" rebrand.

According to True North Research, many parent groups opposing masks and critical race theory are driven by dark money. Dark money is also driving "concerned moms" attacking anti-racism classes in schools. Koch-funded groups are backing anti-abortion groups that call themselves the Independent Women’s Forum and Independent Women’s Voice. Why isn't this getting more attention?

Guest:

Lisa Graves, founder and executive director of True North Research, and current board chair and former executive director of the Center for Media and Democracy

Web Resources:

Truthout: Dark Money Is Driving Today’s “Concerned Moms” Attacking Anti-Racism in Schools

The New Republic: The GOP Has Revived Its Obsession With Parents' Rights

Truthout: Many “Parent” Groups Opposing Masks and CRT Are Actually Driven by Dark Money

Your Call RepublicanDark MoneyKoch Brothersparents
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
