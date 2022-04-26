© 2021 KALW
Your Call

Black Mothers Love and Resist spotlights network of advocates against anti-Black police brutality

Published April 26, 2022 at 4:00 AM PDT
oscar_grant_vigil_2019.jpeg

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Black Mothers Love and Resist, a documentary about the mothers of young Black men victimized and killed by police brutality, who come together and build a network of community-led support, mutual aid, and healing. Wanda Johnson, the mother of Oscar Grant, now supports mothers like Angela Williams, whose son, Ulysses, survived a police encounter in Alabama, living to tell his story. The film will be screened at this year's San Francisco International Film Festival.

Guests:

Wanda Johnson, motivational speaker and activist. She is the CEO of the Oscar Grant Foundation, and an ordained minister.

Débora Souza Silva, award-winning Brazilian documentary filmmaker, whose work examines systemic racism and inequality. She is the director of this film.

Web Resources:

The Guardian: ‘No progress’ since George Floyd: US police killing three people a day

What the data say about police brutality and racial bias

Mapping Police Violence

Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio. Follow @bee_soll for Bay Area news!
