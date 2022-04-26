Black Mothers Love and Resist spotlights network of advocates against anti-Black police brutality

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Black Mothers Love and Resist, a documentary about the mothers of young Black men victimized and killed by police brutality, who come together and build a network of community-led support, mutual aid, and healing. Wanda Johnson, the mother of Oscar Grant, now supports mothers like Angela Williams, whose son, Ulysses, survived a police encounter in Alabama, living to tell his story. The film will be screened at this year's San Francisco International Film Festival.

Guests:

Wanda Johnson , motivational speaker and activist. She is the CEO of the Oscar Grant Foundation, and an ordained minister.

Débora Souza Silva, award-winning Brazilian documentary filmmaker, whose work examines systemic racism and inequality. She is the director of this film.

Web Resources:

The Guardian: ‘No progress’ since George Floyd: US police killing three people a day

What the data say about police brutality and racial bias

Mapping Police Violence